iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $93.24. 1,895,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,430. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

