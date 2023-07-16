iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.