iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

