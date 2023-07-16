iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.47% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after buying an additional 1,679,770 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 342,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KSA stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

