iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.53. 32,198,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,339,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.