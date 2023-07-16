iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $47,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after buying an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $163.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,794. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.