Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 163,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 468,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,745,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TMO traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $529.36. 953,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,317. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.58. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.