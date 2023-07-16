Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.95. 6,933,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,791. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

