Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 4,394,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,417. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.