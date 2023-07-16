Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,613,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.