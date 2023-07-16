Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.