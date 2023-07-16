Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,787. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

