Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 8,943 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 300,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,168. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.