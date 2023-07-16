Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $20.04 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

