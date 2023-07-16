Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $159.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,528,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,036 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $159,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,349,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

