Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.87. 23,054,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $316.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

