Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $129,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,903,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,430,813. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

