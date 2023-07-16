Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $74,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,520. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.