Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $65,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 124,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $11.77 on Friday, hitting $728.03. 1,064,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.