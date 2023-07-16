JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 29.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JD.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.