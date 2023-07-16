Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 6.7 %

BK stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

