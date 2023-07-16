Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

