Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

