Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

