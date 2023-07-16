Joystick Trading 96.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 96.2% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $90,487.26 and $486.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,353.78 or 0.99993029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00049661 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.