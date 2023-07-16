JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.
JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $152.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $148,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $201,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
