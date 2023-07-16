JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $249.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.17.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.87. Hershey has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

