JUNO (JUNO) One Day Volume Tops $108,709.88

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. JUNO has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $108,709.88 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,458,350 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

