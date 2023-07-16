KeyCorp Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $188.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $186.03.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

