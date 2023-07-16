Keystone Financial Services Sells 224 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.