Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.