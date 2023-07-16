KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $474.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.82 and a 200-day moving average of $410.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.41.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
