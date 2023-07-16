Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

