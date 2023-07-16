Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

