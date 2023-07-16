Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

NVO stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.