Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) versus HNI (NYSE:HNI) Head-To-Head Review

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) and HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and HNI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A HNI 4.91% 13.96% 5.69%

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $13.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 421.0%. HNI pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Konica Minolta pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HNI pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HNI has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta N/A N/A N/A $59.88 0.06 HNI $2.36 billion 0.49 $123.90 million $2.66 10.45

This table compares Konica Minolta and HNI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HNI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Konica Minolta and HNI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A HNI 0 0 1 0 3.00

HNI has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given HNI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HNI is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Konica Minolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of HNI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of HNI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HNI beats Konica Minolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands. This segment sells its products through independent office products dealers, wholesalers, office product distributors, e-commerce focused resellers, and wholesalers, as well as directly to end-user customers and governments. The Residential Building Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet-fueled fireplaces; inserts; stoves; facings; outdoor fire pits and fire tables; and accessories. This segment sells its products primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, SimpliFire, The Outdoor GreatRoom Company, and Stellar brand names through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

