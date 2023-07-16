L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $169,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $846,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LCAA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a PE ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.