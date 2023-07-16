Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.14. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

