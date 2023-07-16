Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 468.6% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 169,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,055. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

