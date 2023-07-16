Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 88.8% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 768,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Lion Group Price Performance

Lion Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 829,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lion Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.