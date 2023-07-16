Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $210.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,433,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,386,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311357 USD and is up 14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

