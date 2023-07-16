Litecoin Cash Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $91.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,445,481 coins and its circulating supply is 787,445,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,386,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311357 USD and is up 14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

