Litecoin Cash Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $91.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,445,481 coins and its circulating supply is 787,445,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,386,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311357 USD and is up 14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
