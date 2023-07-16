LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

