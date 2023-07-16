LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Cut to Sell at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

LL Flooring Stock Down 1.8 %

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.07. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $9,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 386,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 384,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1,862.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 389,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 369,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

