Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) versus Its Rivals Financial Review

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the "Grocery Stores" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Loblaw Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 62.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A -402.69 Loblaw Companies Competitors $26.99 billion $611.50 million 205.28

Profitability

Loblaw Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Loblaw Companies Competitors 1.92% 15.02% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Loblaw Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loblaw Companies Competitors 1121 2754 3008 115 2.30

Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.60%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 93.69%. Given Loblaw Companies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Loblaw Companies peers beat Loblaw Companies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

