LooksRare Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $54.78 million and $2.30 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 923,579,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,818,935 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

