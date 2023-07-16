Lountzis Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 8.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,449. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

