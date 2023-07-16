Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $105.14. 9,518,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $545.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

