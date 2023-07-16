Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 335.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Price Performance

Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 177,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

About Luvu Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.