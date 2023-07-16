MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,720,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,713,808. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.